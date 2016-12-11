110-year-old Stillwater store
Julie and Dan Gfrerer, left, help Christine Rude of Zumbrota and Kayla Froehlich, right, of West Concord as they Christmas shop for "anything pearl" for Rude's sister at Gaalaas Jewelers in Stillwater on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. After 110 years of watch repairs and jewelry sales, Gaalaas Jewelers owners Dan Gfrerer, a fourth-generation jeweler, and his wife, Julie, will close their Stillwater shop at 227 S. Main Street on Dec. 24. Peder Gaalaas, a Norwegian immigrant who had worked for Bockstruck Jewelers in St. Paul, bought the Stillwater shop from another watchmaker in 1906 and renamed it.
