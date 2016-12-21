Why is Everybody Trashing Fake News?
Why is everybody trashing fake news, Which rounds out my tweets and strengthens my views? More reliable than squawkers on Fox, Mine gives deep meaning to those who break rocks. I draw this news from sheer circumstance, Lest harsh realities lead us a dance.
