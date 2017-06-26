Well water contamination discussion f...

Well water contamination discussion featured on Capital City Sunday

The growing problem of well water contamination in Wisconsin was the featured topic on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. Kevin Masarik, groundwater education specialist at the UW-Stevens Point Center for Watershed Science, and Rep. Gary Hebl discussed the causes and possible solutions to the problem.

