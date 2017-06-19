UMD names new dean of the School of Fine Arts
A performer and an educator, Kase is a Grammy-nominated musician who comes to Duluth from the University of St. Francis in Chicago, where he served as the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Previous to his work at St. Francis, he was a faculty member and chair of the Department of Music at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.
