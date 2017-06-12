Three Towns Could Qualify for Disaster Aid After Storms Cause Power Outages, Damage

Storms ripped through the area Sunday, June 11, knocking down trees and power lines, springing local cleanup crews into action and leaving many without power until Wednesday, June 14. Outages could continue until Thursday, June 15 or Friday, June 16. Sunday's storms knocked out power for over 91,000 residents of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan from ... (more)

