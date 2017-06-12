Three Towns Could Qualify for Disaster Aid After Storms Cause Power Outages, Damage
Storms ripped through the area Sunday, June 11, knocking down trees and power lines, springing local cleanup crews into action and leaving many without power until Wednesday, June 14. Outages could continue until Thursday, June 15 or Friday, June 16. Sunday's storms knocked out power for over 91,000 residents of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan from ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hi there you stiff guys from Steves point.
|May '17
|DeDe LeMeaux
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Graduating Phart
|60
|Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Karlosali49
|31
|Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd...
|Feb '17
|cafegirl
|1
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC