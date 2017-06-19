Terror Attacks Causing Decline in Students Studying AbroadTuesday,...
The terror attacks that have taken place in Europe over the past few months have started to affect the number of students who are looking to study aboard. UW-Stevens Point Study Abroad Director, Eric Yonke, tells Newsline 9 that he understands why some students may have concerns.
