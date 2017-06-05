Stevens Point man pleads not guilty in 2014 rape
One of two former SPASH football standouts accused of raping a young woman three years ago pleaded not guilty Monday, according to online Portage County court records. Brandt and Joseph Horvath, 23, are accused of sexually assaulting the woman at Horvath's home in May 2014.
