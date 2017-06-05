Police looking for 3 suspects conside...

Police looking for 3 suspects considered armed & dangerous in Portage Co. shooting

1 hr ago Read more: WAOW

Officials are looking for three suspects, considered armed and dangerous, in a Portage County shooting after two suspects were taken into custody, according to a release from the sheriff's department. Deputes responded to a call on Frontage Lane in the Town of Linwood around 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots, officials said.

