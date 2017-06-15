Online Urgent Care appointment scheduling now available in Merrill
Patients who need Urgent Care services at Ministry Good Samaritan Health Center, part of Ascension as well as Ministry locations in Plover, Rhinelander, Stanley and Stevens Point now have the ability to self-schedule services for a projected treatment time. By visiting ministryhealth.org/urgentcare, patients will be able to access Ministry Health Care Urgent Care Clinics online, view the next open appointments, and book the most convenient location and time frame available.
