Joey Hauser Will Take An Unofficial Visit To Marquette This Weekend

Wednesday Jun 21

Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is one connected dude, and thus he was able to pass along a recruiting tidbit: Joey Hauser, a top 50 recruit in the class of 2018 and the #1 recruit in the state of Wisconsin, will be taking an unofficial visit to Marquette this coming Friday and Saturday, June 23rd & 24th. Hauser, a 6'8", 210 lb.

