Irene Jacowski, Janesville, WI
Irene M. Jacowski, age 77, of Janesville, died on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at Cedar Crest. She was born in Bancroft, WI on June 10, 1939, the daughter of Edward and Sophie Ciesielski, Sr. She attended Stevens Point High School, and married Stephen R. Jacowski in Plover on September 29, 1956.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hi there you stiff guys from Steves point.
|May 14
|DeDe LeMeaux
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Graduating Phart
|60
|Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Karlosali49
|31
|Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd...
|Feb '17
|cafegirl
|1
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC