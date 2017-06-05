Hearing to Address Proposed Homicide ...

Hearing to Address Proposed Homicide Trial DelayWINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI...

A June 21 hearing has been set to address a request for another delay in the trial of the 47-year-old Stevens Point man accused of initiating a deadly 2015 standoff in Neenah .

