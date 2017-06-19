Doctor's sentence delayed Wednesday, June 21
STEVENS POINT, WI A doctor who was convicted of molesting patients while they were sedated will have his sentencing delayed. On-line court records say 47-year-old Wilton Calderon was going to be sentenced Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hi there you stiff guys from Steves point.
|May '17
|DeDe LeMeaux
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Graduating Phart
|60
|Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Karlosali49
|31
|Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd...
|Feb '17
|cafegirl
|1
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC