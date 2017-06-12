Crews continue to work after major power loss
Severe weather on Sunday night through northcentral and northeastern Wisconsin caused over 80,000 WPS customer to lose power overall. More storms in Portage and Wood Counties Monday night added approximately 21,000 more customers to that total, including 17,000 in and around Stevens Point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hi there you stiff guys from Steves point.
|May '17
|DeDe LeMeaux
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Graduating Phart
|60
|Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Karlosali49
|31
|Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd...
|Feb '17
|cafegirl
|1
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC