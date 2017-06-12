Crews continue to work after major po...

Crews continue to work after major power loss

Severe weather on Sunday night through northcentral and northeastern Wisconsin caused over 80,000 WPS customer to lose power overall. More storms in Portage and Wood Counties Monday night added approximately 21,000 more customers to that total, including 17,000 in and around Stevens Point.

