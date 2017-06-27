Congressional candidate speaks out for those with preexisting conditions
Cathy Myers of Janesville recently kicked off her congressional campaign. Her main focus is on health care, she is pushing back against the proposed plan from Paul Ryan.
Read more at WAOW.
