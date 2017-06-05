Boost Mobile crash suspect charged with OWI
A 67-year-old man has been arrested for OWI after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into the Boost Mobile store on Church St. in Stevens Point. Maximino Martinez Vazquez of Stevens Point is being accused of crashing his vehicle through the back of the store after fleeing from two separate crashes less than a half-mile away.
