Stevens Point, Wausau participate in "Global 6K for Water"
Several Wisconsin cities, including Stevens Point and Wausau, participated in a world-wide run to raise awareness about the need for clean water in Africa. It's a 6K rather than a 5K because that's the average distance mothers and children walk in Africa to get drinking water.
