Stevens Point teen sentenced to prison in Rosholt gas station robbery
The Stevens Point teen charged with driving a getaway car in an armed robbery at a Rosholt gas station was sentenced Tuesday. Judge Thomas Flugaur has ordered 17-year old Randall J. Lehman of Stevens Point to serve five years in prison and five years on extended supervision.
