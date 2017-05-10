Stevens Point Room Tax Dollars Divided UpMonday, May 8STEVENS POINT,...
The City of Stevens Point has transferred its room tax dollars that were collected before 2017 and slated for specific purposes to the correct funds. A little over $350,000 will be transferred to the Willett Ice Arena Fund.
