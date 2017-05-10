Stevens Point Accepting School Board ...

Stevens Point Accepting School Board ApplicationsTuesday, May...

Tuesday May 9 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

The Stevens Point Area Public School District School Board as decided to accept applications to fill a vacancy on the board. The vacancy was caused when Mr. Dewey Gantz vacated his seat on the board after only being appointed 5 months prior.

