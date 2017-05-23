Regional Workforce 'Talent Summit' This Week Tuesday, May 23
There's a regional workforce 'Talent Summit' being held in central Wisconsin later this week to help business leaders brainstorm about the recruitment, retention, and cultivation of the area's workforce. According to Scott Larson, Director of Marshfield's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, "Probably the most significant economic development issue we have here in central Wisconsin is workforce."
Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
