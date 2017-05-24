Pedal Power teaches youth about solar energy at library
Pedal Power, a learning resource offered through the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, makes a visit to T.B. Scott Library now through June 12, the start of the Summer Library Program. Why the library, you ask? "The library solar initiative creates many learning opportunities for area youth as well as adults," stated Youth Librarian Carolyn Forde.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hi there you stiff guys from Steves point.
|May 14
|DeDe LeMeaux
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Graduating Phart
|60
|Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Karlosali49
|31
|Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd...
|Feb '17
|cafegirl
|1
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC