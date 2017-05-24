Pedal Power teaches youth about solar...

Pedal Power teaches youth about solar energy at library

Wednesday May 24

Pedal Power, a learning resource offered through the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, makes a visit to T.B. Scott Library now through June 12, the start of the Summer Library Program. Why the library, you ask? "The library solar initiative creates many learning opportunities for area youth as well as adults," stated Youth Librarian Carolyn Forde.

