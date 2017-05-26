New task force in Portage County helps hoarders
"What we're talking about is you walk in and can't see the floor and there is no clear path to the floor or a working bathroom," Stevens Point Policeman Tony Zblewski said. A new group - called the Portage County Hoarding Task Force - intends to help hoarders and their families.
