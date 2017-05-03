MFD to pursue Community Care Paramedic pilot program
As part of last week's meeting of the city's Health and Safety Committee, Merrill Fire Chief Dave Savone received the green light to move forward with a Community Care Paramedic pilot program. As Savone explains, the program has been utilized by EMS services and fire departments nationwide and around the state for quite some time; including Wausau and Stevens Point.
