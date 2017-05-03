MFD to pursue Community Care Paramedi...

MFD to pursue Community Care Paramedic pilot program

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Merrill Foto News

As part of last week's meeting of the city's Health and Safety Committee, Merrill Fire Chief Dave Savone received the green light to move forward with a Community Care Paramedic pilot program. As Savone explains, the program has been utilized by EMS services and fire departments nationwide and around the state for quite some time; including Wausau and Stevens Point.

