Man found guilty of stealing Dick Trickle car Man faces a maximum of six years in prison for felony theft conviction. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://wrtnews.co/2qkvhT4 Patrick J. Langreck, 50, of Stevens Point, pleaded no contest to felony theft Monday morning in Wood County Circuit Court, and was found guilty of the charge by Wood County Circuit Judge Greg Potter.

