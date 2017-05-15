Man found guilty of stealing Dick Trickle car
Man found guilty of stealing Dick Trickle car Man faces a maximum of six years in prison for felony theft conviction. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://wrtnews.co/2qkvhT4 Patrick J. Langreck, 50, of Stevens Point, pleaded no contest to felony theft Monday morning in Wood County Circuit Court, and was found guilty of the charge by Wood County Circuit Judge Greg Potter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hi there you stiff guys from Steves point.
|May 14
|DeDe LeMeaux
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Graduating Phart
|60
|Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Karlosali49
|31
|Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd...
|Feb '17
|cafegirl
|1
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC