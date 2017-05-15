Iola teens plead not guilty to armed robbery

Two Iola teenagers accused of an armed robbery in Stevens Point pled not guilty on Monday and waived their right to a preliminary hearing. 18-year-old David Schmies and 17-year-old Zachary Hendricks are charged with three felonies, including armed robbery and false imprisonment after allegedly breaking in to Whiting Avenue Estates wearing masks and carrying guns before leaving with cash and marijuana.

