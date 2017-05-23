Eight graduate from Project SEARCH in Marshfield
Marshfield's "Project SEARCH" program held its commencement ceremonies in the Mother Frances Streitel Conference Center at Ministry St. Joseph's Hospital, which is where the program is headquartered. The Instructor and coordinator of "Project SEARCH" is Anne Dick, who noted that seven of this year's eight graduates are from outside Marshfield.
