Changes made to how UW Stevens Point handles certain crimes
The Stevens Point Police Department will now immediately assist the campus police in investigating felony cases such as sexual assaults, homicides, or kidnapping. "These are some of the most serious felonies that take a precise type of investigation and resources," said Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske.
