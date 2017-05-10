Business counseling in Rhinelander on May 20

A counselor from the Small Business Development Center at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will be in Rhinelander, by appointment only, on Tuesday, May 20. Confidential business counseling is available without charge to current or prospective small business operators on issues ranging from financial management to sources of capital. The SBDC staff member will meet clients at Oneida County UW-Extension Office, Rhinelander/Oneida County Airport, 3375 Airport Rd., P.O. Box 1208, Rhinelander, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 715-346-4609 or through the SBDC's website http://www.uwsp.edu/conted/SBDC.

