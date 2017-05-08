Bill Aims to Open Talks About Sex Off...

Bill Aims to Open Talks About Sex Offender Placement

Where to place sex offenders being released from jail has caused heated debates in recent months in two Northeast Wisconsin communities. A new bill in the state legislature is aimed at giving communities more of a voice when it comes to sex offenders being placed in counties they don't consider home.

