Activists discuss water shortages in Portage County
A group of citizens, activists and scientists met in Stevens Point on Wednesday to discuss concerns about water shortages and the future management of the state's water resources. "It's an issue right now," Sierra Club John Muir Chapter director Bill Davis said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hi there you stiff guys from Steves point.
|May 14
|DeDe LeMeaux
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Graduating Phart
|60
|Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Karlosali49
|31
|Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd...
|Feb '17
|cafegirl
|1
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC