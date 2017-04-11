Tracy Stayton brings - 4tunate Movement' to Merrill

How much more 4tunate would we all be if we did just one act of kindness every three months? As spring finally arrives to the northwoods, a gust of enthusiasm and inspiration is soon to arrive from the west, as Tracy Stayton, a Californian with Wisconsin roots, comes to Merrill. Stayton, who has spread her inspiring message of service and volunteerism through her "4tunate" and "34tunate" movements, will be "Spreading the Spirit of Volunteerism & Giving Worldwide" at T.B. Scott Free Library's Community Room on Wednesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. Tracy is a Hales Corners, Wis., native who earned her bachelor's degree from UW-Stevens Point, double-majoring in Communication and Spanish.

