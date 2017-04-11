Tracy Stayton brings - 4tunate Moveme...

Tracy Stayton brings - 4tunate Movement' to Merrill

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Merrill Foto News

How much more 4tunate would we all be if we did just one act of kindness every three months? As spring finally arrives to the northwoods, a gust of enthusiasm and inspiration is soon to arrive from the west, as Tracy Stayton, a Californian with Wisconsin roots, comes to Merrill. Stayton, who has spread her inspiring message of service and volunteerism through her "4tunate" and "34tunate" movements, will be "Spreading the Spirit of Volunteerism & Giving Worldwide" at T.B. Scott Free Library's Community Room on Wednesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. Tracy is a Hales Corners, Wis., native who earned her bachelor's degree from UW-Stevens Point, double-majoring in Communication and Spanish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stevens Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement... Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14) Mar '17 Graduating Phart 60
Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09) Mar '17 Karlosali49 31
News Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd... Feb '17 cafegirl 1
Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08) Jan '17 LauraP 137
News Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07) Nov '16 ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016 15
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 2
See all Stevens Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stevens Point Forum Now

Stevens Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stevens Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Stevens Point, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,266,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC