Teal St. for Sexual Assault AwarenessMonday, April 3STEVENS POINT, WI ...

As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the city and UW-Stevens Point have renamed part of Fourth Avenue near campus to Teal Street, in honor of the sexual assault awareness color. "To see some of the statistics is so alarming, one in four, one in five people in their lifetime are a victim of sexual assault, that's way, way too many, one is too many," Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza tells WAOW Newsline 9. UWSP is taking several other measures to combat sexual assault, including having an advocate available to victims on campus.

