Teal St. for Sexual Assault AwarenessMonday, April 3STEVENS POINT, WI ...
As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the city and UW-Stevens Point have renamed part of Fourth Avenue near campus to Teal Street, in honor of the sexual assault awareness color. "To see some of the statistics is so alarming, one in four, one in five people in their lifetime are a victim of sexual assault, that's way, way too many, one is too many," Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza tells WAOW Newsline 9. UWSP is taking several other measures to combat sexual assault, including having an advocate available to victims on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
|A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Graduating Phart
|60
|Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Karlosali49
|31
|Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd...
|Feb '17
|cafegirl
|1
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC