Stevens Point begins EAB reminder campaignFriday, April 28STEVENS...

You may notice green ribbons tied around trees in Stevens Point, and they're calling attention to a pest that began infecting trees in the city last year. The city, along with Golden Sands Resource Conservation and Development Council and UWSP urban forestry students, is tying the ribbons around publicly-owned ash trees to remind others to treat their ash trees before they get infected with the Emerald Ash Borer, an insect that kills ash trees just beneath the bark.

