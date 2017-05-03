Stevens Point begins EAB reminder campaignFriday, April 28STEVENS...
You may notice green ribbons tied around trees in Stevens Point, and they're calling attention to a pest that began infecting trees in the city last year. The city, along with Golden Sands Resource Conservation and Development Council and UWSP urban forestry students, is tying the ribbons around publicly-owned ash trees to remind others to treat their ash trees before they get infected with the Emerald Ash Borer, an insect that kills ash trees just beneath the bark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Graduating Phart
|60
|Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Karlosali49
|31
|Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd...
|Feb '17
|cafegirl
|1
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Holde
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC