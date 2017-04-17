Second ex-SPASH football standout to ...

Second ex-SPASH football standout to stand trial for rape

Monday Apr 17

A second former Stevens Point Area Senior High football standout was ordered to stand trial Monday in the rape of a young woman nearly three years ago. Joseph Horvath, 23, is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault.

