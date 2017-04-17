Potential armed suspect spotted in Stevens Point
Stevens Point sent out an alert around 2 a.m. Monday warning students of a possible armed suspect. The message stated there was a potential armed suspect at the corner of Fremont Street and Main Street in Stevens Point.
