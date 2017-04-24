Antigo Visual Arts 2017 Starved for Spring, it's second judged show, is now on display in the AVA Gallery at the Langlade County Historical Museum, continuing through June 22. "The show is open to all area artists 15 and over," AVA Gallery Director Karen Aulik-Now said. "And, like last year, awards will be given for first, second and third places, as well as best of show.

