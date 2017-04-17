LUHS artificial turf contractor approved

The April 13 Lakeland Union High School Finance Committee meeting saw the approval of the Stevens Point-based contractor Point of Beginning for the upcoming installation of artificial turf at the high school's stadium. Point of Beginning has been used by LUHS in the past for planning of construction projects.

