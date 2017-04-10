Legislation looks to recruit veterans into agriculture
Legislation being introduced at the Capitol hopes to get veterans interested in careers in agriculture. The proposed bill would create an outreach program through the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which state Senator Patrick Testin says would actively work to get veterans involved in the state's $88 billion farming industry.
