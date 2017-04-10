Free Lice Screenings in Stevens PointSunday, April 9STEVENS POINT...
A Stevens Point clinic was holding a different type of Easter Egg hunt on Saturday. Lice Clinics of America of Central Wisconsin offered free screening and treatments for what they call their "Great Lice Hunt".
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Graduating Phart
|60
|Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Karlosali49
|31
|Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd...
|Feb '17
|cafegirl
|1
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC