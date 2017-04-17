Four Years for Stevens Point Hotel Sexual Assault
A Minnesota man convicted of entering a motel room and having sex with a woman while she slept with her boyfriend at a Stevens Point hotel has been sentenced to four years in prison. 42-year-old John M. Reid of Brooklyn Park was found guilty of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious person following a two-day trial in February.
