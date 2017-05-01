Badgers go in First Round of NFL DraftThursday, April 27PHILADELPHIA, ...
Two Wisconsin standouts had their NFL dreams realized on Thursday after becoming First Round draft picks in the NFL Draft. LB T.J. Watt spent part of his Badger career as a tight end, but his high level of play on the stifling Wisconsin defense of 2016 earned the attention of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who took Watt with the 30th overall pick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Graduating Phart
|60
|Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Karlosali49
|31
|Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd...
|Feb '17
|cafegirl
|1
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC