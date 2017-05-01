Badgers go in First Round of NFL DraftThursday, April 27PHILADELPHIA, ...

Badgers go in First Round of NFL Draf...

Badgers go in First Round of NFL Draft

Two Wisconsin standouts had their NFL dreams realized on Thursday after becoming First Round draft picks in the NFL Draft. LB T.J. Watt spent part of his Badger career as a tight end, but his high level of play on the stifling Wisconsin defense of 2016 earned the attention of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who took Watt with the 30th overall pick.

