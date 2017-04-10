8th OWI for Stevens Point ManWednesday, April 12MOSINEE, WI...
A 53-year-old Stevens Point man was arrested Tuesday for his eighth OWI offense, after crashing into the Du Bay Pit Stop gas station. Authorities were called to the gas station on County Road DB in Mosinee around 12:15 Tuesday afternoon.
