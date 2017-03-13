WACO's 54th Annual Convention Gets Underway

The 54th Annual Wisconsin Association of Campground Owners Convention and Trade Show got underway Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Stevens Point, Wis., as attendees took in a full slate of seminars and socializing. The convention continues today with another full day of seminars followed by an awards ceremony, a presentation by National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds President Paul Bambei, an update on the Outdoor Recreation Act by Jim Button of Evergreen Campsites & Resort, and a live auction to benefit WACO's political action committee fund.

