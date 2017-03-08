this story a-o
Tim Sessions, left, senior vice-president of St. Paul based architectural firm BWBR, director of facilities and property for Marshfield Clinic Jim Colborn, and Jim Lundberg with survey company Point of Beginning of Stevens Point, make a brief presentation of Marshfield Clinic's plans for a new hospital at Tuesday's meeting of the Minocqua Town Board. There were approximately 120 people in the audience for most of Tuesday's meeting of the Minocqua Town Board, held in the community center's gymnasium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Fri
|Alien Touch
|1
|A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Graduating Phart
|60
|Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09)
|Mar 1
|Karlosali49
|31
|Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd...
|Feb 21
|cafegirl
|1
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC