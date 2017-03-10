Stevens Point teen convicted in armed robbery of Rosholt store
A 17-year-old Stevens Point teen pleaded no contest Friday to four felonies in the armed robbery of a Rosholt convenience store using a stolen vehicle, according to online Portage County court records. Randall Lehman Jr. was convicted of armed robbery with threat of force, vehicle theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and fleeing and eluding an officer, court records said.
Read more at WAOW.
