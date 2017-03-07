State senator tells College Republicans they have to be 'tough'
Amid elections for Associated Students of Madison representatives, state Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, visited College Republicans at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to discuss hot-button issues and drive home the importance of fighting for conservative values. Before the senator took the stage at Science Hall Tuesday, CR members were first reminded to vote in the 2017 spring ASM election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Graduating Phart
|60
|Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09)
|Mar 1
|Karlosali49
|31
|Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd...
|Feb 21
|cafegirl
|1
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|2
|Stevens Point man works to decriminalize marijuana
|Oct '16
|tim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC