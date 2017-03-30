State Legislature's finance committee discusses pros, cons of segregated fees opt-out proposal

As students at the University of Wisconsin continue to express their concerns with Gov. Walker's proposal to let students opt out of allocable segregated fees, the state Legislature's joint finance committee met Thursday to address the contentious idea, among other items, in the state budget. UW System President Ray Cross said the 2017-19 budget is "one of the best" the system has seen in a decade.

