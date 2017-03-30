State Legislature's finance committee...

State Legislature's finance committee discusses pros, cons of segregated fees opt-out proposal

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Badger Herald Online

As students at the University of Wisconsin continue to express their concerns with Gov. Walker's proposal to let students opt out of allocable segregated fees, the state Legislature's joint finance committee met Thursday to address the contentious idea, among other items, in the state budget. UW System President Ray Cross said the 2017-19 budget is "one of the best" the system has seen in a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stevens Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement... Mar 10 Alien Touch 1
News A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14) Mar 2 Graduating Phart 60
Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09) Mar 1 Karlosali49 31
News Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd... Feb '17 cafegirl 1
Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08) Jan '17 LauraP 137
News Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07) Nov '16 ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016 15
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 2
See all Stevens Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stevens Point Forum Now

Stevens Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stevens Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Stevens Point, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC