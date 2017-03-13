Slippery conditions cause fatal Portage Co. car crash
Sheriff's officials said they were called to I-39 near the Janick Circle overpass in Stevens Point around 8:45 Monday morning for reports of a car crash. Officials said the the car was traveling northbound when the driver lost control and slid into the ditch hitting the highway fence and two trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
|A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Graduating Phart
|60
|Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09)
|Mar 1
|Karlosali49
|31
|Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd...
|Feb 21
|cafegirl
|1
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC