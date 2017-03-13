Slideshow: WACO Convention Opens Trad...

Slideshow: WACO Convention Opens Trade Show

After two-and-a-half days of education seminars, the 54th Annual Wisconsin Association of Campground Owners Convention and Trade Show, held at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Stevens Point, Wis., moved into the trade show portion of its jam-packed agenda. In what has become tradition, members of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band opened the trade show be leading campground owners up and down the aisles in a parade before the vendors.

